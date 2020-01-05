Midland Christian's Aguirre knocks down seven 3-pointers in win

Midland Christian guard Jonathan Aguirre was on fire from downtown Saturday, as he knocked down seven 3-pointers in the Mustangs 94-51 win over district foe Argyle Liberty Christian.

All 21 of Aguirre’s points came from behind the 3-point line.

As you can see in the highlights above, Aguirre didn't even need to bother with dribbling, as he kept getting open and his teammates kept finding him.

It wasn't all a one man show though; Joseph Venzant led the Mustangs with 26 points of his own in the win.