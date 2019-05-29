Marcus Chapa named new Odessa High girls' basketball head coach

According to ECISD athletic director Bruce McCrary, the district has hired Marcus Chapa as the next Odessa High girls' basketball head coach.

Chapa comes to Odessa from Iraan, where he served as the Braves boys head coach basketball coach. Iraan went 1-20 in the 2018-2019 season.

Previous to Iraan, Chapa was the head girls basketball coach in Palestine for the 2017-2018 season where led the Ladycats to a 23-13 overall record.

This will be Chapa's 6th head coaching gig, with previous stops at Bracketville, Lometa, and Brookesmith.