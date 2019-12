One of the coolest holiday sports traditions in the Permian Basin took place Saturday, with UTPB men’s basketball playing its second annual Toy Toss Game.

Thousands of soft toys were collected by the basketball team and its supporters. When Pat Dembley scored the first points of the game, fans threw all the toys onto the court.

Eventually the stuffed animals were gathered up and will be donated to charity.

In the basketball game itself, UTPB defeated Sul Ross 96-72.