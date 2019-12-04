MIDLAND COLLEGE WOMEN'S HOOPS

The Midland College Lady Chaparrals defeated the McLennan Highlassies 82-79 at the Chaparral Center on Tuesday night.

Ella Tofaeono recorded a double-double for the Lady Chaps with 29 points, shooting 13 of 16 from the feld and hitting three of four free throws while adding 16 rebounds.

Grace Beasley also earned a double-double for Midland College putting up 14 points and 11 assists.

Midland College improves to 10-3 and WJCAC conference play starts on Saturday for the Lady Chaps as they travel to Frank Phillips College.