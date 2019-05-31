MHS alum Bryce Hoppel named Midwest Region Track Athlete of the Year; sets sights for NCAA championships

he U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released the 2019 NCAA Division I Regional awards on Friday, with Kansas junior Bryce Hoppel being named Midwest Region Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year.

The award gives Hoppel a sweep of the Midwest Region track honors for the year, as he was also named the Midwest Region Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.

A product of Midland, Texas, Hoppel earned the outdoor award for his undefeated season, where he has posted a perfect 10-0 mark in individual races, including 8-0 in his signature event, the 800 meters, this outdoor season. The perfect outdoor campaign continued an undefeated indoor season in which the junior won both the Big 12 title and NCAA crown in the 800 meters. Both seasons combined, Hoppel is currently on a 17-race win streak in individual races.

Hoppel holds one of seven Kansas entries at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas, set for June 5-8.