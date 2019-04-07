Longtime Jackalopes head coach Greg Gatto resigns

The Odessa Jackalopes announced on Sunday that Greg Gatto has stepped down as head coach and general manager of the Odessa Jackalopes season finale on Saturday.

A former player for the Jackalopes, Gatto’s coaching career in Odessa spanned five years from 2014-2019 after taking the reins of the Jackalopes in the middle of the 2013-14 campaign.

Gatto has guided the Jackalopes to two NAHL playoff appearances over five-year tenure, with both of those appearances coming in the past several seasons.

In addition, Gatto has coached countless Division I and Division III players on to great success at the collegiate level.

Though the Jackalopes are sad to see Gatto leave, his mark and his legacy will be forever remembered at the Ector County Coliseum and in the city of Odessa. The Jackalopes program is stronger now than it certainly was five years before.

The search for the 6th head coach in team history is now underway as the Jackalopes prepare for their 23rd season at Ector County Coliseum at 8th in the North American Hockey League.