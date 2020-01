Lee High School senior standout wide receiver Loic Fouonji was honored as an offensive utility player and named to the 2019 Whataburger Super Team... This was voted on by fans on Dave Campbell's Texas Football website...

Fouonji's outstanding senior season saw him catch 73 passes for 1,468 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns... Fouonji was one of 40 players across the state honored after 300,000 ballots were cast on texasfootball.com