Lee star Fouonji commits to Texas Tech

Perhaps the best player in the Permian Basin has decided where he will play his college football. On Monday Lee receiver Loic Fouonji committed to Texas Tech.

The pass catcher announced his decision on Twitter, thanking all the schools and coaches that recruited him, but that with the support of his family he wants to be a Texas Tech Red Raider.

Fouonji is rated as a 4-star prospect by ESPN, and picked Texas Tech over schools like Texas and Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot-4 target holds virtually every receiving record in Lee history, and helped the Rebels to an Area Championship win over the weekend.

