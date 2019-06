The annual Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine has begun to hit shelves all over the Lone Star State.

When it comes to season predictions, the DCTF said this is how District 2-6A will shake out:

1- Amarillo Tascosa 30th statewide

2- Midland Lee 34th statewide

3- Permian

4- Odessa

5- Frenship

6- Midland High