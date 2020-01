For the second week in a row, the Odessa College women’s basketball team is ranked #17 in the country.

Odessa College is currently riding a six-game winning streak that includes a victory over rival and fellow top-25 team Midland College.

The Lady Wranglers next game is on Monday, when they host the #1 team in the country, undefeated South Plains College.

That game will tip-off inside the OC Sports Center at 5:45 p.m.