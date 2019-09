Wednesday's game against New Mexico Military Institute is more than just Odessa College's conference opener.

The Lady Wranglers will be defending their home court and perfect 18-0 record, against the #5 team in the country. The match-up with NMMI has some saying this is the biggest game the volleyball team has ever played.

Coach Kristi Gray said she and her team are ready. Watch the above video to find out what makes this team stand out on and off the court.