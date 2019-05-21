Jung Highlights Big 12 Awards as Co-Player of the Year

Texas Tech baseball garnered 15 end-of-year awards from the Big 12, the league office announced today, highlighted by the program's third player of the year honor in the last four years.

Junior infielder Josh Jung became the fourth Big 12 Player of the Year in school history, sharing the 2019 honor with Baylor's Davis Wendzel. He is the latest Red Raider to earn the award, joining Joe Dillon (1997), Eric Gutierrez (2016) and Hunter Hargrove (2017) on the illustrious list.

The award is one of two for Jung as he was also named a first team All-Big 12 member. Four other Red Raiders were placed on the All-Big 12 First Team, including Cameron Warren, Caleb Kilian, Taylor Floyd and Gabe Holt. It's the second-straight appearance on the first team for Jung, Kilian and Holt.

Three more Red Raiders received second team honorees in Clayton Beeter, Brian Klein and Dylan Neuse. Beeter was also tabbed to the All-Freshman Team, along with Micah Dallas and Cole Stilwell.

The 2019 Big 12 regular-season champions, Tech's eight All-Big 12 selections and three All-Freshman Team honorees led the conference.

Jung, the preseason pick for Player of the Year, was a unanimous choice to the first team for the second-straight year. The San Antonio native ranked near the top of the league in RBI (2nd), doubles (2nd), on base percentage (2nd), walks (2nd), runs (T-3rd), total bases (4th) and slugging percentage (5th).

Holt followed his 2018 Big 12 Freshman of the Year campaign with his second consecutive appearance on the first team. For the season, the Bonaire, Ga., native led the league with 71 hits and 25 stolen bases. In conference play, his 41 hits finished eight higher than the closest player.

Warren had a breakout senior campaign to earn his first Big 12 postseason award. The Midwest City, Okla., native led the conference with 65 RBI and recorded a team-leading 13 home runs. His RBI total ranks 13th in the country while his average of .354 finished second in the conference.

Kilian claimed his spot on the first team once again after going 7-0 in league play with a 2.70 ERA. He is one of just seven Big 12 pitchers since 2003 to reach seven conference wins without a loss. For the year, the Flower Mound, Texas, native went 8-2 on the mound for the second-best record in the Big 12.

Floyd broke onto the scene and took home first team honors in his inaugural season as a Red Raider. The Frisco, Texas, native struck out a team-high 72 in 23 appearances out of the bullpen. His 2.80 ERA ranked third on the team as he yielded just 14 runs in 45.0 innings of work.

After redshirting in 2018, Beeter proved himself as one of the strongest closers in the league to pick up second team and freshman distinctions. A Colleyville, Texas, native, Beeter ranked third in the conference with eight saves, a total only two other Red Raiders have hit since 2002. He struck out 35 in 17.1 innings and held opponents to .150 hitting.

Klein upped his numbers across the board in his junior campaign, hitting .342 on the year to rank fifth in the conference. He finished second on the team and third in the Big 12 with 68 hits. The Keller, Texas, native compiled eight sacrifice flies on the year, a total tied for third in the country.

Neuse was a Swiss army knife for Tech in his first season in Lubbock. He locked up the center field spot early on and produced with a mix of power and speed offensively. The Fort Worth native led the league with 54 runs scored and six triples. He was third in the league with 48 RBI and sixth with 16 stolen bases.

Dallas took over the role as Friday night starter for six of the final seven Big 12 series with Tech going 4-2 during that span. The Aubrey, Texas, native is 4-0 on the year with a 3.60 ERA. In games he has started, Tech went 6-2 with ranked wins over No. 22 Michigan, No. 18 Baylor and No. 16 Oklahoma State.

Stilwell flashed his hitting potential early on in his freshman season and eventually settled into a role as designated hitter with Cody Masters. Stilwell hit .299 during Big 12 play and finished with nine extra base hits, 22 RBI and 21 runs scored for the season.

The Honorable Mention list included three more Red Raiders in Dane Haveman, John McMillon and Braxton Fulford.

The Red Raiders open play at the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday as the top seed and take on No. 8 Kansas State (25-31, 8-16) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.