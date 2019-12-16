James is ultimate "glue gal" for UTPB women's basketball

Every good team has a “glue guy” who does all the little things and holds the team together. For the UTPB women's basketball squad, the “glue gal” is senior guard Kristian James.

In a 90-78 loss against Cameron on Saturday, James, known to teammates and coaches as "KJ", stood out for the Falcons.

James played nearly the whole game, scoring 10 points while adding four assists and four steals.

Despite only standing 5-foot-6, James also grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots.

“KJ probably worked harder than any player I’ve ever seen,” UTPB head coach Rae Boothe said. “If we all had her energy, I think the outcome of the game would’ve been a little bit different. We need to play a lot harder, and KJ kind of set the bar for the rest of our team that game.”

“It means a lot,” James said of the praise. “It makes you just want to do more. Don’t just let this be a compliment and then fall off. [Boothe] expects this now.”

James embraces that challenge, and her role as a disruptor on the defensive end

“I love defense, that’s my favorite,” James said. “I like blocking shots, because they don’t expect it because I’m so small.”

