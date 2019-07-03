Jackalopes release 2019-20 schedule

On Tuesday, July 2 the North American Hockey League released it's 2019-20 regular season schedule for all teams. The Odessa Jackalopes are proud to announce that they will play 28 games at the Ector County Coliseum in this their 23rd season in the Permian Basin. The regular season will commence on September 13, 2019 and end on April 4, 2020 and will consist of 60 games total, 56 of which will be against opponents in the South Division.

For fans of the Jacks' many rivalries they will be happy to know that the Odessa-Lone Star Rivalry will remain strong this season with 12 games slated between the Brahmas and the Jacks. In addition Odessa will play 12 games against the Corpus Christi IceRays this year.

Topeka, Amarillo, Shreveport, and New Mexico will play the Jackalopes eight times this season.

Odessa will start the 2019-20 campaign with the NAHL Showcase Tournament in Blaine, Minnesota. The Jacks will play four games against teams from other divisions in the North American Hockey League. The showcase is slated to run from September 18-21.

The Jackalopes will start the season in earnest with a trip to the desert l as they travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico for their first ever meeting with the New Mexico Ice Wolves. Fans wont have to wait long to see their Jacks in action because that next week on October 4th the Jacks will host their home opener at the Ector County Coliseum against the Corpus Christi IceRays. It will be the first of six straight games between the Jacks and the Rays with each being at home for three of those six.

Then for the next month, from October 18 to November 17 Odessa will enjoy home ice advantage for 10 straight games. Their opponents include the New Mexico Ice Wolves, the Lone Star Brahmas, the Shreveport Mudbugs and the IceRays.

After a short road trip to the Texas Panhandle to face the Amarillo Bulls, the Jacks will be back in Odessa two straight weeks from November 29 to December 7 when they host the Topeka Pilots as well as the Amarillo Bulls.

December and January will see the Jackalopes' longest road trip of the season as they will play nine straight games away from the Ector County Coliseum against the likes of Lone Star, Amarillo and Topeka.

After a short home respite hosting the Bulls and the Mudbugs from January 24 to February 1, the Jackalopes will embark on another road trip for seven games against Lone Star, New Mexico and Shreveport.

In March and April, seven of the last 12 Jackalopes home games will be at home, with the Jackalopes hosting Topeka, Lone Star and New Mexico. March 28 will be the last Jackalopes home game of the regular season as Odessa closes out the 2019-20 campaign on the road in Shreveport on April 3 and 4.

