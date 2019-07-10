Jackalopes Add Adam Phillips to Coaching Staff

The Odessa Jackalopes are proud to announce the hiring of Adam Phillips as the team’s new assistant coach under head coach Todd Watson.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Jackalopes family,” said Phillips. “Odessa has a long tradition of hockey and I am humbled to be a part of such a rich history.”

Phillips boasts a wealth of professional playing experience which includes six seasons in the East Coast Hockey League, before that he was a four-year letter winner at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst from 2011-2014. Over his four years he logged 23 goals and 27 assists for the Minutemen.

“Adam brings a wealth of playing experience to the table, he will be instrumental in identifying, training and coaching elite athletes to ensure they preform to the best of their abilities,” said Jackalopes head coach Todd Watson.

Phillips, a native of Farmington Hills in Michigan, grew up playing hockey in a backyard rink with his family. Phillips continued his playing career in Michigan playing for several AAA hockey teams and even playing for the Soo Eagles in the Ontario Junior Hockey League. This eventually led to a tryout with the Indiana Ice of the United States Hockey League. Phillips was drafted by the Ice and suited up for the team for 47 games in the 2009-10 season. Phillips only stayed in the USHL for one season before moving on to play Division I college hockey at U-Mass.

While new to the coaching world, Phillips is excited to join the Jackalopes organization and help guide the Jacks to success in the North American Hockey League.

“It’s a little different being behind the bench instead of being on it as a player,” Phillips said. “But this is a great opportunity, Todd is a fantastic coach and I anticipate great things for the Jackalopes under the staff we have assembled.”

Phillips will join coach Watson in this being their first season with the Odessa Jackalopes in the North American hockey League.