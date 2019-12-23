Home for the Holidays: Local teams must stay sharp over break

Christmas time is here, and for college and high school basketball teams across the Permian Basin that means a break from practices and games.

The dilemma for coaches is how to give their team the holidays off, while still staying ready for games right after or even during the break.

One team in that situation is the UTPB women. After playing on Saturday, the Falcons don't have another game until they play at Angelo State on January 2.

Like their fellow college students, many of the Falcons have gone home for the holidays and won't be back for practice until Friday.

“It’s tough,” head coach Rae Boothe said. “I always feel like Christmas break comes at the right time, but you want to get the best version of your team back afterward. We really need to be a mature team over break. Hopefully we are healthy and physically ready to go, and not trying to get the rust off and then go play a top-25 team.”

A lot of the responsibility for being ready will fall on the players.

“If we wait until we’re back here to start back up, then we’re going to be behind,” senior guard Kristian James said. “Hopefully everyone knows we need to stay in shape and keep working out while we’re at home”

