High School Basketball: Midland High vs. Lee

On Tuesday, the Midland Bulldogs boys basketball team earned a tough District 2-A conference foe in the Lee Rebels.

Brett Canis led the way for Midland High in scoring with 23 points helping the Bulldogs earn their first district win.

Midland High stands at 15-8 overall and 1-1 in District 2-A play.

Lee is 5-17 overall with and 0-2 in district play.

On the flip side the Lady Rebels rallied down the stretch to pull out a 36-29 win over the Lady Bulldogs at the Chaparral Center.

Alyssa Green led the way in scoring for the Lady Rebels with eight points.

Lee is 16-10 overall and 2-2 in district play and is in third place in district 2-A

While Midland High is 8-19 overall and 1-3 in district 2-A play and in a three-way tie for fourth with Permian and Odessa High.