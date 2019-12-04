HS Football: Wink"s deep playoff run has delayed basketball season

On a weeknight in December, you would expect the bleachers in Wink’s Wildcat Gym to be full of fans cheering on the basketball team.

But not only are the fans missing, the Wink boy’s basketball doesn’t have any players.

“I don’t think there’s any people playing basketball that are not on the football team,” Wink senior Thomas Halterman said. “Zero.”

That’s right. With the Wink football team still in the playoffs, basketball has totally been put on hold.

“We don’t have to worry about basketball practice right now,” Halterman said. “We can stay focused on our football games. Get to pad up for another week. It’s been a long time since Wink’s been able to do that this deep into the season. It’s an honor to us.”

Wink head basketball coach Jason Archibald doesn’t mind the delay. He’s also busy, serving as the football team’s offensive play-caller.

“Competition is competition,” Archibald said. “This is the highest level of competition you can get. I don’t worry about the job coming up until we finish the job at hand.”

When football season eventually does come to an end, the Wink staff believes the football playoff run can only help in other areas.

“We just want our kids competing,” head football coach Brian Gibson said. “And we think if they can develop an intense desire to compete and a hatred for losing, then we will continue to get better in all sports.”

The Wildcats competitiveness will be tested Friday, when they play 12-1

Stratford at Texas Tech’s Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

“A lot of people think it’s going to be intimidating, but I really don’t think it will be,” Halterman said. “I think it will be more of an honor than an intimidation factor, that we get to play in that stadium.”

As long as the Wildcats keep winning, their gym will be used for pep rallies. Hoops will have to wait.