HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High QB Dre Cobb

The Odessa Broncos have experienced plenty of highs and lows this season however these young men put their bodies on the line every Friday night.

They give everything they have for the game they love and for one another.

That's exactly what Bronchos quarterback dre Cobb does for his team as someone who was a wide receiver at the beginning of the season.

A couple things happen here and there and all of a sudden Cobb is the starting quarterback.

The kid can play anywhere just like former Pittsburgh Steeler Kordell Stewart, who played wide receiver, running back, and quarterback.

Eventually Stewart became known as "Slash" for all the positions he played, and that's the situation Cobb is in right now with the Odessa Bronchos because he's just that versatile.

The Odessa Bronchos (2-7) play Midland High (1-8) Friday night.

Kickoff is pegged for 7:30 p.m.