Greenwood's Brody Ray commits to UTPB

The UTPB Falcon football team received a commitment from one of the best players in the Permian Basin on Tuesday.

Greenwood receiver Brody Ray shared on Twitter that he'll be continuing his career close to home at UTPB.

As a senior this season, the 6-foot-3 Ray scored 18 touchdowns to help the Rangers to an undefeated regular season and state semifinals appearance.

Just a reminder National Signing Day is on February 5th, when Ray and other local athletes will make their college choices official.

