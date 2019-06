Former Greenwood Ranger & Midland College pitcher Dawson Merryman has committed to the Texas Longhorns per Dustin McComas of OrangeBloods.com

Merryman just completed his first season for Chaps baseball team and earned the Most Valuable Pitcher for the WJCAC conference.

The former Ranger started 14 games for Midland College last season, finishing with an 8-6 record and 3.02 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 80.1 innings.