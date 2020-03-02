Four area teams left in basketball playoffs

We’ve reached the third round of the UIL High School Basketball Playoffs, and there are only four area teams left.

The most prominent is the Permian Panthers. The Mojo Machine’s latest victim was Arlington Lamar, who Permian beat 70-58.

The Panthers will travel to Abilene to take on Arlington Martin. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Abilene high School.

Also still playing are the Andrews Mustangs. They'll take on Pampa at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday all the way up in Dimmit.

Wink is making a deep run in yet another sport. The Wildcats play Tahoka at 7 p.m. at Andrews High School....

Finally, the Balmorhea Bears take on Irion County at 6:30 p.m., also on Tuesday, at Rankin High School.