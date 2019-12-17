Former Odessa High quarterback, Hall of Fame coach Hayden Fry dies

College football and Odessa Bronchos legend Hayden Fry passed away on Tuesday. Fry is best known for being the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes for 20 years, but his career began here in Odessa.

Fry played quarterback for Odessa High School’s first and only state championship football team back in 1946. After playing at Baylor and serving in the Marines, Fry returned to Odessa High where he coached the Bronchos for three seasons.

Fry worked his way up the coaching ranks and eventually became the head coach at SMU from 1962-1972, and later North Texas from 1973-1978.

He then moved on to Iowa where he took a struggling program and lead it to three Big Ten championships during his two decade tenure.

Fry was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003, and had been fighting a long battle with cancer.

He was 90 years old.

