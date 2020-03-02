Falcons want to play fast as underdog in conference tournament

It's time for March Madness, and the UTPB Falcons are looking to make a Cinderella run.

On Monday, head coach Josh Newman acknowledged the Falcons have kind of limped into the postseason, winning only two of their last nine games.

Still hampered by injuries, UTPB wants to play its up-tempo style now more than ever, as it heads into a conference tournament game at Tarleton.

“If the game is going fast, I like it,” Newman said. “We’re much better in an up-tempo style. Our numbers are down, we’re not as big, playing a little smaller basketball. For us the game needs to go fast. We need it to be a track meet.”

UTPB is the #10 seed in the tournament and takes on 7th-seeded Tarleton at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in Stephenville.

With a win, the Falcons would advance to play in the quarterfinals Friday in Frisco.

