Falcons softball has played first 15 games on the road

If you haven’t seen how well UTPB softball is playing this year, it’s not your fault. The Falcons first 15 games of the season have all been on the road.

To UTPB’s credit, the Falcons have won eight of those 15 games, including three this past weekend in Tuscon, Arizona.

"That was by design," UTPB head coach Tiala Tagaloa said. "We decided we’re going to challenge them early by putting them up against tough competition. That way no matter where we are, they’re comfortable with being uncomfortable."

UTPB isn’t coming home this week either, as they'll play three more games up in Lubbock.

The Falcons home-opener will finally take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday February 25.