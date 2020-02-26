Falcons host #6 Lubbock Christian in "must win" game

It is the final week of basketball for the UTPB men's and women's teams, and both are still battling to make the conference tournament.

Thursday's home games against Lubbock Christian are being called “must wins.”

A victory will be an exceptionally tall task for the Falcon women, as Lubbock Christian is ranked #6 in the country.

Coach Rae Boothe said her young team was intimidated before a 45-point loss in Lubbock earlier this year, and things must be different this time around.

“We just have to be fearless,” Boothe said. “We know how good they are. We don’t have any games guaranteed past this week, so our motivation has got to be higher than theirs.”

Tip-off for the women's game is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. in the Falcon Dome. The men will start after that around 7:30.

