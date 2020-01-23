Falcons already outperforming last season, but want more

The UTPB women’s basketball team has a 7-10 record. It’s not outstanding, until you compare that with the four games the Falcons won all last season.

In Lonestar Conference play alone, the Falcons have already earned four wins, while playing against one of the toughest schedules in the nation.

Despite the major improvements from last year, the Falcons know their record could be even better. This past week UTPB lost to Tarleton State in the last two minutes of the game, and to Texas Woman's in overtime.

Coach Rae Boothe described Thursday's game against UT-Tyler as a “must-win”.

Tipoff for that one is at 5:15 p.m. in the Falcon Dome. The Falcon men play after that at 7:30.