Falcon women's basketball continues to ride defense

If the Lonestar Conference Tournament started today, the UTPB women’s basketball team would be in the field, but head coach Rae Boothe and her squad want to improve their seeding.

They'll do that by continuing to make life miserable for opposing offenses, as the Falcons force the second most turnovers in the league.

“We’re big on defense,” Boothe said. “We’re big on steals and turnovers and causing chaos. We’re smaller, so we need to truly outplay teams because of our size, and lack of physicality around the rim.”

The UTPB men and women’s teams play on the road Thursday, traveling to Austin to take on St. Edwards University.