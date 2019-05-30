ESPN, FOX Unveil Four Texas Tech Kickoff Times for 2019

The Matt Wells era of Texas Tech Football will officially open with a 3 p.m. kickoff Aug. 31 against Montana State, ESPN and FOX Sports announced Thursday as part of the unveiling of game times for the first three weeks of the season and specialty dates.

Following an afternoon kick against Montana State, the Red Raiders will play under the lights the next two weeks with a 7 p.m. start against UTEP on Sept. 7 and then at 9:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 14 at Arizona. The television partners also tabbed the regular-season finale at Texas for an 11 a.m. kick in Austin.

FOX Sports regional networks will broadcast each of the first two games of the season, with the Montana State opener shown locally on FOX Sports Southwest and the UTEP contest airing on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

The Arizona game, meanwhile, will be carried nationally on ESPN. It will be the second-latest local kickoff time in school history, trailing only the 1988 Coke-Cola Classic against Oklahoma State that began in the middle of the night from Japan. Tech has started a game at 9 p.m. CT or later four other times during the Big 12 era in meetings against Texas A&M (2003), Arizona State (2013 Holiday Bowl), UTEP (2014) and at Arizona State (2016).

Wells’ first trip to the state capital with the Red Raiders will either be aired nationally on FOX or FOX Sports 1. The network will announce its channel designation in the weeks leading up to the Texas game. The remaining conference games on Tech’s schedule will be released throughout the season on either a 12 or six-day basis.

