District 2-6A award winners released

While there are still a handful of Texas high school football teams still playing, most seasons have come to an end. However, those players and teams are still being recognized for their efforts.

On Sunday the coaches from District 2-6A released their season award winners.

Permian quarterback Easton Hernandez was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year, along with outstanding Lee receiver Loic Fouonji and Frenship quarterback Donavan Smith.

Lee senior linebacker Charlie Gonzalez was named the district’s Defensive Player of the Year, and his teammate, sophomore defensive lineman Kameron Curry was voted best Defensive Newcomer.

Permian sophomore running back Malachi Medlock received best Offensive Newcomer.

Permian's Jeff Ellison and Lee's Clint Hartman shared Coach of the Year honors, after their teams split the district title this season.

