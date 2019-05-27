District 2-6A announces All-District softball teams

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 8:24 PM, May 27, 2019

District 2-6A announced their All-District softball teams this week.

Superlatives

Coach of the Year: Robby Dickenson, Frenship

Co-MVPs: P Torrey Hogan, Jr., Frenship; SS Skylar Herrera, Sr. Odessa High

Offensive Player of the Year: CF Litzy Gutierrez, Jr., Midland Lee

Defensive Player of the Year: 2B Alyssa Deanda, Jr., Odessa High

Newcomer of the Year: P Alex Aguilar, Fr., Midland High

First Team

Pitcher: Zymra Carrasco, Sr., Midland Lee

Catcher: Caroline Kerr, Sr., Frenship

Infielders: Tana Gonzales, Sr., Midland Lee; Rani Guerra, Sr., Midland High; Monique Pando, Sr., Permian; Alyssa Rundell, Frenship, Sr.; Claudia Kerr, So., Frenship; Qo’bi Harvest, Jr., Frenship

Outfielders – Rylee Day, Sr., Permian; Nayeli Laredo, Sr., Lee; Noeli Suarez, Jr., Odessa High; Kyla Merritt, Sr., Frenship; Angelica Abila, Jr., Frenship

Utility/Designated Player – Emily Salgado, Fr., Odessa High

Second Team:

Pitchers: Pearl Marquez, Jr., Odessa High; Madi Martinez, Fr., Permian

Catchers: Madi Molina, So., Odessa High; Hanna Hetherington, Jr., Permian

Infielders: Christabelle Aguirre, Jr., Odessa High; Claudia Carrillo, Jr., Midland Lee; Alex James, Sr., Lee; Allexis Riddle, Jr., Midland High; Bryleigh Morris, So., Midland High; Shay Hopkins, Jr., Frenship

Outfielders: Emily Gonzalez, Sr., Midland Lee; Kaylean Ayala, Sr., Odessa High; Abigale Rayos, Jr., Odessa High; Karisma Aguilar, Sr., Permian; Savannah Shiller, Jr., Midland High; Erin Boles, Fr., Frenship

Utility/Designated Players – Emma Chavez, Fr., Permian; Maya Mongelli, So., Frenship

 