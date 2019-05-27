District 2-6A announces All-District softball teams

District 2-6A announced their All-District softball teams this week.
Superlatives
Coach of the Year: Robby Dickenson, Frenship
Co-MVPs: P Torrey Hogan, Jr., Frenship; SS Skylar Herrera, Sr. Odessa High
Offensive Player of the Year: CF Litzy Gutierrez, Jr., Midland Lee
Defensive Player of the Year: 2B Alyssa Deanda, Jr., Odessa High
Newcomer of the Year: P Alex Aguilar, Fr., Midland High
First Team
Pitcher: Zymra Carrasco, Sr., Midland Lee
Catcher: Caroline Kerr, Sr., Frenship
Infielders: Tana Gonzales, Sr., Midland Lee; Rani Guerra, Sr., Midland High; Monique Pando, Sr., Permian; Alyssa Rundell, Frenship, Sr.; Claudia Kerr, So., Frenship; Qo’bi Harvest, Jr., Frenship
Outfielders – Rylee Day, Sr., Permian; Nayeli Laredo, Sr., Lee; Noeli Suarez, Jr., Odessa High; Kyla Merritt, Sr., Frenship; Angelica Abila, Jr., Frenship
Utility/Designated Player – Emily Salgado, Fr., Odessa High
Second Team:
Pitchers: Pearl Marquez, Jr., Odessa High; Madi Martinez, Fr., Permian
Catchers: Madi Molina, So., Odessa High; Hanna Hetherington, Jr., Permian
Infielders: Christabelle Aguirre, Jr., Odessa High; Claudia Carrillo, Jr., Midland Lee; Alex James, Sr., Lee; Allexis Riddle, Jr., Midland High; Bryleigh Morris, So., Midland High; Shay Hopkins, Jr., Frenship
Outfielders: Emily Gonzalez, Sr., Midland Lee; Kaylean Ayala, Sr., Odessa High; Abigale Rayos, Jr., Odessa High; Karisma Aguilar, Sr., Permian; Savannah Shiller, Jr., Midland High; Erin Boles, Fr., Frenship
Utility/Designated Players – Emma Chavez, Fr., Permian; Maya Mongelli, So., Frenship