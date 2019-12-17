District 1-4A DII award winners released

Now that the Greenwood Rangers season is over, the coaches of District 1-4A DII were finally able to make their votes for district awards.

The district champion Rangers dominated when it came to taking home the hardware, with Greenwood's receiver Brody Ray and running back Trey Cross sharing District MVP.

Greenwood quarterback Weston Wilber was named the district's Offensive MVP, and linebacker Michael Gutierrez was picked by the coaches as the Defensive MVP.

Rangers defensive back Christian Cook was picked as the Best Defensive Newcomer, while Ezekiel Saldana of Pecos was named Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Fort Stockton’s AJ Garcia was awarded Utility MVP for his do it all skills.

