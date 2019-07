The football season is almost upon us!

CBS7 will be bringing you the latest from the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp starting on Friday, July 26.

Be sure to tune in to CBS7 News at 6 and 10 each day for the latest on position battles and injuries from Oxnard, California. You'll have a chance to get to know the players and have better expectations for the upcoming season.

We'll be sharing these stories through Friday, August 9!