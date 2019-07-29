Chris Hoad Named 2019 Lone Star Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

UT Permian Basin senior linebacker Chris Hoad was named the 2019 Lone Star Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced Monday afternoon at the 2019 LSC Media Day at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas.

Hoad, the 2018 LSC First Team All-Conference and 2018 Linebacker of the Year, led the conference with 133 tackles and ranked third in Division II on the season. It was his third straight season with over 100 tackles, and he enters this year the NCAA leader across all divisions with 369 tackles.

"Nobody works harder and is more deserving of this recognition than Chris," said head coach Justin Carrigan. "He is a tireless worker in every aspect of his life, and will continue to be recognized for his efforts for years to come. We're thankful to have him in our locker room for one more season."

Hoad adds to the long list of awards he earned last season. He was named D2CCA All-Super Region Four First Team, Don Hansen All-Super Region Four First Team, and was a Don Hansen Third Team All-American, the first in the history of the program, in addition to the conference accolades.

