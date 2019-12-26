COM Aquatics captures national championship

The City of Midland Aquatics team achieved something last week that it had never done before: win a national championship.

It was thanks to the diving performances of World Championship qualifier Tarrin Gilliland and former NCAA champion Sam Pickens.

Both divers scored in multiple events. Notably, Gilliland and her partner won the 10-meter platform synchronized diving event.

Pickens became the first ever COM athlete to win the individual high point award at a national championship.

“That is the last national competition before the Olympic trials in June,” COM Aquatics Executive Director Brad Swendig said. “So it’s really big because these two girls from COM both have a good shot at making the Olympic team.”

According to Swendig, the team championship may be the first ever national top ten finish by any Midland team in any Olympic sport.

