Byron Johnston Holiday Classic: Times, dates and locations

Below are the dates, times and locations for the high school boys and girls basketball tournaments in the Byron Johnston Holiday Classic:

BOY’S TOURNAMENT

Thursday - December 26

- Lee vs San Angelo Central -- 11:30 a.m. at Lee High School

- Midland vs El Paso Pebble Hills -- 7:30 p.m. at Chaparral Center

Friday – December 27

- Lee vs Mission Sharyland -- 9:30 a.m. at Chaparral Center

- Midland vs Plainview -- 11:00 a.m. at Chaparral Center

- Lee vs Plainview -- 7:30 p.m. at Lee High School

- Midland vs San Angelo Central -- 7:30 p.m. at Chaparral Center

Saturday - December 28

- Lee vs Canyon Randall -- 1:00 p.m. at Chaparral Center

- Midland vs Mission Sharyland -- 4:00 p.m. at Chaparral Center

GIRL’S TOURNAMENT

Thursday - December 26

- Greenwood vs Levelland -- 10:00 a.m. at Lee High School

- Lee vs El Paso Eastlake -- 3:00 p.m. at Chaparral Center

- Midland vs Greenwood -- 6:00 p.m. at Chaparral Center

Friday – December 27

- Lee vs El Paso Pebble Hills -- 8:00 a.m. at Chaparral Center

- Midland vs El Paso Eastlake -- 12:30 p.m. at Chaparral Center

- Greenwood vs El Paso Pebble Hills -- 2:00 p.m. at Chap Center

- Lee vs Plainview -- 6:00 p.m. at Lee High School

- Midland vs Levelland -- 6:00 p.m. at Chaparral Center

Saturday - December 28

- Greenwood vs El Paso Eastlake -- 9:00 a.m. at Midland High

- Midland vs Plainview -- 11:30 a.m. at Chaparral Center

- Lee vs Levelland -- 2:30 p.m. at Chaparral Center