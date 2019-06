For the second time this year, Midland High alum Bryce Hoppel has won the NCAA National Championship in the 800 meter.

Hoppel won the indoor 800 meter race earlier in the year, and on Friday, he did the same thing in the outdoor 800 meter race at the University of Texas.

The win ends Hoppel's junior year at Kansas with an undefeated record, winning 19-straight race.