Bryce Hoppel continues Olympic journey amid COVID-19 outbreak

Bryce Hoppel is chasing his life-long dream of making it to the Olympics.

But with the games in Tokyo being postponed until at least 2021 due to the coronavirus, the Midland High alum is still finding the positives in life on and off the track.

“I mean it’s tough,” USA Track and Field athlete Bryce Hoppel said. “There’s a lot of work that went into these upcoming Olympics and to have it pushed back it’s a little bit disappointing. But in the grand scheme of things it was the right thing to do. World health and everything about that is definitely what comes first. It being pushed back isn’t too bad and it gives us a little bit more time to prepare. Some stuff got scrapped but maybe get faster and get ready for the next year.”

Although the future of Hoppel’s track career is among the unknown, his training is the one thing that he can control.

“For me track is like a year-round sport anyway," Hoppel said. "So we kinda always have to be in shape for it. It did kind of throw a wrench at things but we’ll see we’re just going along with it."

And while training is what will help him get to the Olympics, Bryce is also taking this era of uncertainty to spend time with his family.

“I’m just trying to stay positive,” Hoppel said. “I think one of the brightest things is my parents said this is usually the busiest time of year, but here we are all sitting at home together spending some family time together. I try to keep that positive aspect to it. Not really drag us down but in the grand scheme of things you have to stay safe and do your part to help beat the virus and be better for the community.”

Bryce still plans to compete at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon as he continues his pursuit towards his life-long dream of making it to the Olympics.