The Odessa High Bronchos were in the Regional Semifinals for the first time in 10 years.

On Friday night at Globe Life Park, the home of the Texas Rangers, OHS was looking to pull the upset over defending 6A champs Southlake Carroll.

The Bronchos would come up short, losing in a 6-0 shut out. But even with the loss the players and coaches were proud of the season they had.