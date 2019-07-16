Bowman named to Maxwell Award Watchlist

Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman was the first Red Raider recognized on a preseason watch list Monday afternoon as he was named a preseason candidate for the prestigious Maxwell Award, which honors the nation’s most outstanding player.

Bowman is the first Red Raider to be mentioned as a preseason candidate for the Maxwell Award since Patrick Mahomes II was recognized prior to the 2016 season. Nic Shimonek was also a Maxwell candidate in 2017 but was added to the watch list midway through his senior campaign.

Bowman is now the sixth Red Raider quarterback since 2005 to be named to the preseason watch list, joining the likes of Cody Hodges (2005), Graham Harrell (2007-08), Seth Doege (2012), Davis Webb (2014) and Mahomes (2016).

Bowman, a native of Grapevine, Texas, was among the top freshmen in the country a year ago as he threw for 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns despite playing in only eight games due to a pair of injuries. He averaged 329.8 yards per game, which ranked fourth nationally and led all freshmen quarterbacks.

In the process, Bowman snapped both the Big 12 and Texas Tech freshman records for single-game passing after torching Houston for 605 yards through the air in only his second career start. Bowman became only the third freshman in NCAA history to throw for at least 600 yards in a game, joining the likes of David Neill (Nevada) and Luke Falk (Washington State).

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Oct. 29 with the three finalists for the award unveiled Nov. 25. The winner of the 2019 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held Dec. 12 with formal presentations hosted March 13 at the Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

