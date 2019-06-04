Big Spring alum Ryan Tannehill ready for new chapter with Titans

After playing his first seven NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Ryan Tannehill is now starting a new chapter with a new NFL team.

Miami traded Tannehill and a sixth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2020 draft and a seventh-round selection in the 2019 draft.

Following the trade, Tannehill signed a one-year deal with the Titans worth $7 million with up to $12 million in incentives.

The former Steer began with his new team with week with OTA's in Tennessee.