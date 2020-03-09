Basketball season ends for the Falcons

March Madness has unfortunately already come to an end for the UTPB Falcons. The men’s basketball team lost 84-68 to Tarleton in the Lone Star Conference Tournament, ending the Falcons season.

Led by a handful of Division 1 transfers, the Falcons started the season very well.

However, after the Christmas break injuries and poor shooting performances piled up, and UTPB went just 5-13 in 2020 to close the season.

“This year was a little disappointing,” head coach Josh Newman said. “Out of our control, and that’s what you hate for the guys. Obviously, we won 16 games, but we had the expectation of winning 20-plus. We just have to look back and say, ‘What can we do to help the guys that are on the team now?', so we have a different feeling a year from now.”

Next up, Newman will hit the recruiting trail, as UTPB must replace its top three scorers from this season.