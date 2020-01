UTPB needed a conference win against UT Tyler to get out of a six-way tie for thirteenth in the Lone Star Conference and that's exactly what the Lady Falcons did as they defeated the Lady Patriots 81-63.

Freshman guard Holly Hemmelige led all scorers with 19 points and rightfully behind her was Jeda Berry and Jordan Rogers who each chipped in 15 points on the night.

Next game for the Lady Falcons is Saturday against #4 Texas A&M Commerce.