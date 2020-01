Midland College was an underdog heading into Thursday night's matchup against Clarendon College who came into the game ranked as the #6 junior college team in the country.

The Chaparrals hung around and even led multiple times, however, the Bulldogs proved to be too much for the Chaps as the Bulldogs won 81-70.

Next game for Midland College is New Mexico Junior College on Monday at 7:45 p.m.