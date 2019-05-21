Back-to-back: Monahans & Garden City boys golf win second consecutive state golf titles

For the second straight year, the Monahans & Garden City boys golf team have won the 4A & 1A boys golf state titles.

The Loboes finished with a final score of 608, lead by James Pittman II who finished with a 146. Monahans finished 20 strokes ahead of 2nd place winner Argyle. This is the 2nd year Monahans & Argyle has finished 1st & 2nd in the state tournament.

For the Bearkats, they rallied Day 2 of the 1A state tournament to beat out Clyde Eula by 4 strokes. Garden City finished with two day total of 710, led by Dakota Roberts who finished tied for 6th with a 172.

Note: Grady's Braden Welch finished in 4th individually with a 170 in 1A state tournament, while Andrews finished in 4th overall in the 4A state tournament with a 649; 10 strokes back of 3rd place.