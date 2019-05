According to ECISD athletic director Bruce McCrary, Permian girls basketball head coach Angela Braziel-Smith will not return to the program next year.

Braziel-Smith will stay in the district to teach, according to McCrary as the district begins their search for a new Lady Panther head coach.

Braziel-Smith, a former Texas Tech women's basketball player, has coached at MOJO since the 2009-2010 season.