Adidas' ‘Friday Night Stripes’ game to feature Permian for second straight year

For the 2nd straight year, the Permian Panthers will apart of the Adidas' ‘Friday Night Stripes’ game, that is streamed on Twitter, according to ECISD athletic director Bruce McCrary.

In 2018, MOJO faced off against Midland Lee in the first year of ‘Friday Night Stripes’, in the final game of their livestream series.

For the 2019 season, the Panthers will host Southlake Carroll in Week 3, at Ratliff Stadium, for the Adidas promoted game.

The partnership between Adidas and Twitter features nationally ranked teams in a series of games. Last year, the partnership featured 8-games across 5 different states.