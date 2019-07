Tyler FC has forfeited their match against Sockers FC (scheduled for 7/6). In result, the Sockers are awarded a 3-0 video.

The win gives Sockers FC a 9-1-2 record and 29 points in the regular season, crowning them the regular season conference champions.

Sockers FC will host the Lone Star Conference four seed in the first round of the playoffs Thursday, July 11.