10th-ranked Wranglers not letting success distract them

The Odessa College baseball team is ranked in the top-10 nationally for the second week in a row.

The Wranglers improved their season record to 14-2 over the weekend.

As a team, Odessa College has a batting average just under .400. Despite their success, the Wranglers want to maintain an underdog mentality.

“We just constantly want to play with a chip on our shoulder,” Head Coach Kurtis Lay said. “There’s more than one poll, and in some of those Odessa is still nonexistent. So it’s motivation.”

Odessa College takes its first real road trip of the season on Friday and Saturday, playing a four-game series at Frank Phillips College in Borger.