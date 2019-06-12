Red Raiders face Michigan Saturday at the College World Series

The 8th seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders will open play in the double elimination College World Series facing Michigan at 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Omaha.

Game times were released Monday evening. Also in Tech’s bracket, Arkansas takes on Florida State at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

The other bracket kicks off with games played on Sunday. Vanderbilt meets Louisville and Mississippi State takes on Auburn.

The College World Series runs June 15-June 26. This is Texas Tech’s second straight trip to Omaha, third in fourth year and fourth in six years.

Texas Tech takes on a Michigan team that is in the College World Series for the first time since 1984. The Wolverines shocked top seeded UCLA in Los Angeles in 3 to advance to Omaha.

Texas Tech faced Michigan in a three game series in Lubbock from March 21-23rd. The Red Raiders earned the three game sweep, winning 11-2, 10-3 and 8-5.

The Red Raiders are 44-18 while the Wolverines are 46-20.

